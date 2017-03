Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holland, Mich. -- A crash involving a truck and three other vehicles closed the northbound lanes of US-31 in Holland north of 16th Street.

A box truck loaded with beverages ended on its side, and other vehicles were damaged.

Two people were hurt.

The sequence of events began with a northbound vehicle on US-31 that collided with a truck, which flipped on its side. The truck's load of alcoholic beverages spilled out of the top of the truck and covered the pavement.