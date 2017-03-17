Nadia looking for a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Nadia! She's a 3-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull mix looking for a new home!

Nadia is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed and has been micro-chipped. She does great with people, but because she’s got a lot of energy, so she would do best in a home with older kids.

Even more incentive to adopt Nadia is that she is $75 off! Normally, adult dogs are $175 but in honor of the holiday, the Humane Society is having a “St. Pitties Day” adoption special this weekend. All adult dogs that are “Pit Bull” type dogs are at a reduced adoption fee of $100. This adoption special will be going on March 17th-19th.

Also, an important event is coming up called Paws, Claws, and Corks! Guests will enjoy fabulous cuisine, wonderful wine and beer samples, and the chance to bid on exciting packages, including adventures, trips, wine, sports memorabilia and much more!

Most important, money raised will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.

The event is happening on Monday, March 20 at the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place. Tickets for the event cost $100 each.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.