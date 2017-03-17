× Sheriff: Child injured in buggy crash in Montcalm Co. dies

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Montcalm County Sheriff reports that one of the kids injured in a crash between a horse drawn buggy and an SUV has died.

The crash happened Wednesday about 8:00am on Fenwick Road, west of Miner Road, in Bloomer Township. Two people were in the buggy when the crash occurred, a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old from Carson City. The 10-year-old has died from injuries in the crash. The 13-year-old suffered critical injuries, but is not listed in stable condition at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The horse was also critically injured and had to be euthanized.

The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old Hubbardston woman, and a five-year-old in her car, were not injured.

Deputies say that speed was not a factor, but the angle of the morning sun may have been.