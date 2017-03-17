Sheriff reminds citizens: Lock your vehicles at night

GAINES TWP. MICH. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is advising residence near 68th st. and Kalamazoo Ave. area to lock their vehicles at night. If you have room in your garage, remember to park them inside.

High density neighborhoods and multi-family communities are the targeted areas. Sheriff’s have found that vehicles being stolen are found unlocked, with keys in them.

Please:

 Lock your vehicles, especially when parked outside.

 Keep valuables out of sight.

 Close garage doors and lock service doors.

 Do not leave firearms in your vehicle.

 Do not leave your keys inside your vehicle, even if it’s parked in your garage.