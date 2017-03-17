UK: Trump spying claim ‘ridiculous;’ US govt won’t repeat it

British Prime Minister Theresa May waves to delegates as she leaves the stage after delivering her address at the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Cardiff, south Wales, on March 17, 2017. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL

LONDON (AP) — A spokesman for Britain’s prime minister says the White House has promised that it won’t repeat a claim that U.K. spies snooped on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman, James Slack, says the British government has made it clear to the U.S. that the “ridiculous” claims should be ignored. He said Friday that Washington has assured Britain they will not be repeated.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Thursday cited Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano, who suggested that the British electronic surveillance agency GCHQ had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Trump before last year’s presidential election.

GCHQ took the unusual step of releasing a statement calling the claims “nonsense.”

It said “they are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.”

