Watch local artists at work during UICA Live Coverage fundraiser

Dozens of local and regional artists will gather to create pieces of art at the Urban Institute of Cultivative Arts' 15th Live Coverage fundraiser.

At Live Coverage, artists will be showing the community the creative process that goes into a piece by drawing, painting, sculpting, and more in front of the community. The artists will be selling their work throughout the night, giving art lovers the chance to talk and buy directly with the artist.

While the artists are at work, there will be a live performance by Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, fine food from San Chez Bistro, and a cash bar featuring beer, wine and soft beverages.

To celebrate 40 years of the UICA, guests can dress up in 70's fashion to commemorate the UICA's foundation in 1977.

The event will take place at 41 Sheldon Boulevard, the former location of UICA, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The location is now more commonly known as the ArtPrize HUB.

Tickets cost $10 for UICA Members and $25 for the public. Visit uica.org/lc17 to purchase tickets and more information on the event.