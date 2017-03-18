Benefit concert Sunday for local music legend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - You're invited to come out the Intersection, Sunday, March 19th for a benefit concert.

Ralston Bowles is the founder of the "Tuesday Evening Music Club" at Frederik Meijer Garden's, which is enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

His wife Cindy is now battling cancer, so what better way to raise funds than a concert.

You can expect nearly a dozen bands and musical guests along with raffles and auction items.

There's a minimum $10 donation at the door from 3pm - 9pm.

You can also donate to the Bowles' GoFundMe Page.

For more information on this event, visit the concert's Facebook Page.