Benefit concert Sunday for local music legend

Posted 9:16 AM, March 18, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - You're invited  to come out the Intersection, Sunday, March 19th for a benefit concert.

Ralston Bowles is the founder of the "Tuesday Evening Music Club" at Frederik Meijer Garden's, which is enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

His wife Cindy is now battling cancer, so what better way to raise funds than a concert.

You can expect nearly a dozen bands and musical guests along with raffles and auction items.

There's a minimum $10 donation at the door from 3pm - 9pm.

You can also donate to the Bowles' GoFundMe Page.

For more information on this event, visit the concert's Facebook Page.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s