Cascade Winery hosting wine tasting event Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Cascade Winery will host a wine and beer tasting event Sunday.

The special gathering comes after celebrating their 14th birthday.

Cascade Winery, located at 4665 Broadmoor Ave SE, is offering $5 wine tasting, which includes 6 samples from their selection of 50 different wines. Ciders and beer are $1.50 for a 4-ounce sample.

In addition to their wide selection of wine, the winery offers 8 different ciders, 6 full-time beers on tap and a group of rotating beer styles during the four seasons.

Bob Bonga, owner of Cascade Winery, says if you miss Sunday's event you can always stop by for a taste Monday through Saturday.

