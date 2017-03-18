× Driver hospitalized after possible drunk driving crash in Mendon Township

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person was hospitalized after a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Silver Street and Michigan Avenue in Mendon Township.

Michigan State Police say a 23-year-old Vicksburg man drove his 2003 GMC Sierra truck through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. He reportedly crashed into a cement retaining wall and was trapped inside the truck. The driver was taken to a Kalamazoo area hospital once emergency personnel were able to get him out of the vehicle.

Police believe fog, wet roads and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.