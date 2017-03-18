× Grand Rapids police chase ends with attempted suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police continue to investigated a police pursuit that culminated in a suicide attempt Friday night.

At 9:40 p.m. Friday, MSP troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for suspected drunken driving in the area of U.S. 131 and West River Drive in Grand Rapids. The driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

The suspect vehicle traveled southbound on 131 and eventually stopped south of Wealthy Street. The driver then produced a handgun and fired a single shot, inflicting serious injuries to himself.

He is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Police are withholding the motorist’s identification pending the notification of relatives.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Grand Rapids Police Department and AMR Ambulance.