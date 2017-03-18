Grand Rapids Public Schools receive big donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Grand Rapids Public Schools received a large donation from State Farm Friday.

The school's Academy of Design and Construction received the 20 thousand dollar donation.

The money will go to support the district's partnership with Habitat for Humanity Kent County, a program that teaches real-world construction skills to students while showing the importance for volunteering.

Students involved get to help build a habitat home for a local family.

School officials say that they are thankful for a commitment to something they truly enjoy doing each year, and that students also enjoy being part of this process.

More than 30 students are helping to build the district's 10th home.

Habitat for Humanity Kent County has served more than 450 families just here in Kent County.