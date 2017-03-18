GRPD investigating second homicide of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Grand Rapids police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call of "shots fired" around 1 a.m near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, NW.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead woman outside of a home.
The victim's age and identity are currently unknown.
Witnesses tell Fox 17 that Lincoln Ave NW is completely blocked off at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
Normal now.Thanks to our city leaders for letting the ghetto take over West GR the past 10 years.This is not confined to Division and Hall anymore.The entire West side gets to enjoy the drugs,gunfire and murder.And it didn’t have to happen.But it will get worse.Now they’re promoting more “low income” housing that will do nothing but exacerbate this increased violent crime.Fine job all.White flight will continue.