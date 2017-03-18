GRPD investigating second homicide of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Grand Rapids police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of "shots fired" around 1 a.m near the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, NW.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead woman outside of a home.

The victim's age and identity are currently unknown.

Witnesses tell Fox 17 that Lincoln Ave NW is completely blocked off at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer.