GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day street party kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids today.

Irish on Ionia is expected to bring hundreds of people out for a variety of entertainment and fun.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

You can still get tickets online for $20 and they go up by $5 if you wait to get them at the gate.

