Isabella Co. man charged for making meth, child taken

DEERFIELD, TWP., Mich. — A man in Isabella County is being held on a $350,000 bond after he was arraigned Friday on charges related to making meth.

An anonymous tip led deputies to the home of Scott Underwood where officers found him to be living in hazardous condition with a child.

We’re told drug paraphernalia was found in that home Thursday and officers evacuated the home immediately.

The child was not home at the time of his arrest and is said to be in the care of CPS this morning.