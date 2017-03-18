KDPS: 3 suspects lead police on chase after carjacking

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three carjacking suspect were arrested after leading police on a chase Friday night through Kalamazoo.

Just before 11:00 Friday evening, two people reported being carjacked on South Burdick Street near the Kalamazoo State Theater, according to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

One man demanded money while another threatened to shoot them before stealing their vehicle, the victims told police.

The victims who had their car stolen were not hurt.

Roughly five minutes later, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle heading south on South Westneddge Ave. That’s when the chase began, according to police.

During the chase, the suspects rammed the stolen vehicle into a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s vehicle and then a Kalamazoo Public Safety vehicle but kept driving. No officers were hurt.

The chase ended a short time later when the suspects crashed the vehicle at a dead end on Peekstock Road, according to police. The vehicle caught fire following the crash and is now a total loss, police said.

All three suspects inside the vehicle—an 18-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 21-year-old woman—got out and ran, but were quickly caught. One officer suffered minor injuries while running after the suspects, police said.

The suspects are facing charges for carjacking, conspiracy, fleeing police and resisting arrest. The 19-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are also facing charges on unrelated warrants.

Anyone with further information can call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.