× Missing Wyoming teen with autism found, police say

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say they have located a missing teen with autism who walked away from his Wyoming home Friday.

Deputies say Shawn Lawson, 17, went missing from his home in the area of 32nd and Clyde Park.

Lawson is described by his parents as a light-skinned black male, 5’11”, 200 lbs. and short black hair.