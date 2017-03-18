Grand Rapids officer shoots at, misses suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot at but missed a suspect who was later taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Henry Avenue SE and Worden Street SE.

While a GRPD officer was attempting to take a suspect into custody from an incident earlier in the day, the suspect turned around, showed a weapon and attempted to take it out of his pants, according to police.

The officer then fired once or twice, missing the suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.

The officer involved was not hurt.

The original incident occurred when gunshots were reported in the same area at about 9 a.m. Saturday. Callers said one man was chasing after another man with a gun and may have fired a shot, but nobody was hurt.

GPRD then found the two men at Henry and Worden on Saturday afternoon. One of the men ran and the officer shot at the second man.

Police are still looking for the man who ran from the scene who they say could also be armed.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.