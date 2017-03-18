Police seek help identifying suspected thief in Norton Shores

Posted 7:10 AM, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:15AM, March 18, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing money from a Norton Shores business back in January.

Police say the man in the pictures is accused of stealing money from the cash register at the Walgreens on Sherman boulevard.

According to the department's post on Facebook the suspect did not show a weapon and nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (231) 733-2691.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments