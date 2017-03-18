Police seek help identifying suspected thief in Norton Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing money from a Norton Shores business back in January.

Police say the man in the pictures is accused of stealing money from the cash register at the Walgreens on Sherman boulevard.

According to the department's post on Facebook the suspect did not show a weapon and nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (231) 733-2691.