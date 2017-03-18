Woman seriously injured after car ends up in Bellamy Creek

IONIA, Mich. —  Deputies in Ionia County say a woman was seriously injured Saturday morning after the van she was driving ended up in Bellamy Creek.

It happened in the 1900 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 10:55 a.m.

Deputies say their investigation shows the driver was traveling eastbound when she lost control and struck a tree, before landing in Bellamy Creek.

We’re told the car ended up in the culvert directly under Lincoln Avenue.

The woman was extricated from the car and taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

