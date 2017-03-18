× Wyoming police searching for missing teen with autism

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are asking for your help this morning locating a missing teen with autism who walked away from his Wyoming home Friday.

Deputies say Shawn Lawson, 17, was last seen near his home in the area of 32nd and Clyde Park.

Lawson is described by his parents as a light-skinned black male, 5’11”, 200 lbs. and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather coat, gray jacket with blue sleeves, green and white MSU t-shirt, blue sweatpants and gray shoes.

Shawn was carrying his skateboard when he left Friday afternoon. Police say he is known to frequent salvage yards.

Anyone with information regarding Shawn’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer. A picture of Shawn was unavailable but will be provided as soon as possible this morning.