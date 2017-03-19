× A decent Sunday, Spring showers tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — After a damp, dreary Saturday, the weather is looking up as we head through your Sunday. Initially, the clouds will hang on. But a strong area of high pressure sliding in from the west will help break up those clouds as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. Here is a look at where that area of high pressure is as of this early morning writing:

Here is a look at Future Track HD later this afternoon when the sun is expected to shine through:

Tonight, temperatures will stay mild with a south breeze developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear initially, but clouds will thicken ahead of this front after 11 PM. A few sprinkles or light showers are also possible after 3 AM. The coverage of showers will increase later on Monday morning, and some areas could pick up over a quarter-inch of rain through the day:

Here is a look at your day planner for the first day of Spring:

Behind that cold front, colder air will move into West Michigan Monday night and Tuesday. In fact, lows will drop to around 20° both Tuesday and Wednesday night with some outlying areas in the teens. Warmer weather will return, however, by the end of the week.