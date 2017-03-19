Rollover crash on US-131 kills GR teen, injures 2 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND TWP., Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether alcohol played a factor in rollover crash that left one person dead early Sunday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. when a vehicle heading southbound on U.S. 131 lost control near mile marker 62, left the roadway and rolled through a fence and a ditch before coming to a rest on 12th Street.

Deputies say it was a single car crash with four female passengers inside, all of them from Grand Rapids.

Police on scene say two passengers in the backseat were not wearing seat belts. One passenger in the back seat Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson -- 15-year-old girl — was killed while the other, Bianca Monet Bland a 17-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was wearing her seat belt and was not injured, while Taliyah N. Zziwambazza a 19-year-old passenger in the front seat was belted and suffered very minor injuries.

The driver of the car, who is only being identified as a 20-year-old from Grand Rapids, is being investigated for possibly driving while under the influence, police said.

She is being held at the Allegan County Correctional Facility awaiting a review of blood results from the Michigan State Police Lab by the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office.