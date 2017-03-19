× As boating season approaches, safety courses recommended

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It’s almost boating season. But before you hit the water, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources advises getting some safety instruction.

A nationwide campaign called Spring Aboard – Take a Boating Education Course takes place next week.

Lieutenant Tom Wanless is Michigan’s boating law administrator. He says many safety courses are offered across the state and online, and it’s important to know what you’re doing before launching your watercraft.

Wanless says there’s an upward national trend in the number of accidents and deaths involving non-motorized boats such as canoes and kayaks.

During the Spring Aboard awareness campaign, some course providers may offer discounts or other incentives.

The campaign is promoted by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, the Coast Guard and several public and private organizations.