Chilly, Blues & Brews is coming back to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The 5th Annual Chilly, Blues & Brews is coming to the B.O.B. March 25th for a chili cook-off, live music, and much more.

The family-friendly event is free to the public with nearly 40 different chili’s to try. Sampling tickets will be on sale for .50 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit skin cancer research via MSU Gran Fondo.

The best professional and amateur chili aficionados will be competing for a grand prize of $1000 cash and the 2017 Golden Ladle Trophy. Each entry must include a Michigan craft beer as an ingredient. Tasting begins at 1 p.m. followed by the Bobarino’s hot pepper eating contest at 3 p.m. You can also catch one of eight live shows from 12-7 p.m.

For more details and to enter the contest, contact The B.O.B.’s concierge at 616.356.2000