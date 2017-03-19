East Kentwood’s Historic Season Ends

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The East Kentwood girls basketball team headed to the Class A State finals on Saturday riding a 24-game win streak, looking to make history and claim the first state title in school history. However, Flushing, was too much for the Falcons, as they fell 49-38.

