Eighth Annual Hall of Fame Volleyball Showcase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame hosted their 8th Annual Volleyball Showcase on Saturday at Aquinas College.

The women's volleyball teams from Michigan, Western Michigan, Oakland, and Xavier were in attendance, including five West Michigan natives. The teams squared off in a pair of matches to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids.

