Grand Rapids bar owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Farah faces up to three years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Late last year, court documents show that Michael Farah and his son Brian, who operate Farah’s Bar on Michigan St NE, were accused of deleting point of sale (POS) records from 2013 and 2014 in an effort to conceal the true income of their businesses Kuzzins Inc, Kuzzins I and Kuzzins II.

In 2013, $232,000 went unreported on the businesses’ tax returns, and in 2014, another $176,000, according to Brian’s plea document.

Brian’s court sentencing is scheduled for April and Michael appears in court in July.