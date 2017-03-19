Ionia County deputies to read with students to celebrate National reading month

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are celebrating National reading month with big plans to visit multiple schools across the county, reading children’s books to students.

Just Friday, two deputies spent some quality time at Saranac Elementary School reading classic books by Dr. Seuss and other popular law enforcement books.

After reading to the kids, the deputies stayed after to talk about the roles police play in the community.

The sheriff’s office says to keep an eye out for what school deputies may pay a visit to next.