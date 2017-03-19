Ionia County deputies to read with students to celebrate National reading month

Posted 3:56 AM, March 19, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are celebrating National reading month with big plans to visit multiple schools across the county, reading children’s books to students.

Just Friday, two deputies spent some quality time at Saranac Elementary School reading classic books by Dr. Seuss and other popular law enforcement books.

After reading to the kids, the deputies stayed after to talk about the roles police play in the community.

The sheriff’s office says to keep an eye out for what school deputies may pay a visit to next.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s