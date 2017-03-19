× Man in critical condition after rollover crash, speed likely a factor

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a serious rollover crash early Sunday left a man in critical condition.

Deputies say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound US 31 near Riley Street.

The driver, 32-year-old Dustin Darrow, left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

Darrow was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Deputies say the car ended up in the striking the Walgreens building at the corner of US 31 and Riley Street before landing on its passenger side in the drive-thru parking lot.

It is not clear if Darrow was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash or what caused him to go off the road.