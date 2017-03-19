× Michigan man arrested in Indiana following meth bust

CALIFORNA TOWNSHIP, Ind.. — Two people were arrested after a reported accident just south of the Michigan/Indiana state line. Police say they found meth components in the driveway and even more inside a house in the 1000 block of Delmar Road in California Township in Indana Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman reportedly suffered chemical burns to her arms and hands, according to a press release from the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was treated for burns before being arrested, along with a 22-year-old Montgomery man. Police say both suspects were taken into custody for several outstanding warrants.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office notified police in Indiana after the man reportedly failed to stop at the scene of a crash.