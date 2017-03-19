Michigan man arrested in Indiana following meth bust

Posted 9:47 PM, March 19, 2017, by
Police car light bar generic

File Photo

CALIFORNA TOWNSHIP, Ind.. — Two people were arrested after a reported accident just south of the Michigan/Indiana state line. Police say they found meth components in the driveway and even more inside a house in the 1000 block of Delmar Road in California Township in Indana Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman reportedly suffered chemical burns to her arms and hands, according to a press release from the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was treated for burns before being arrested, along with a 22-year-old Montgomery man. Police say both suspects were taken into custody for several outstanding warrants.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office notified police in Indiana after the man reportedly failed to stop at the scene of a crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s