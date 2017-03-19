Michigan Prepares for Louisville on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- After a win on Friday over Oklahoma State, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday to take on the Louisville Cardinals.

"They`re a two seed. They could very well, with a break here this season be a No. 1 seed," Coach Beilein said. "So, really a great team. Obviously you got a hall-of-fame coach, great guards, big guys all over the glass."

"It's not going to be easy at all," Moe Wagner agreed. "Great rebounding team, because they`re so long. It's hard and it's hard to guard too. With long people you gotta box out, which we didn`t do a good job against Oklahoma State at all so. It's going to be a huge challenge and we`re all very excited about that."

"I think we`re a dangerous 7 seed," senior Zak Irvin urged, "I think a lot of teams have noticed that. We`re playing really well right now. We have a lot of momentum. Going against Louisville will be a tough match-up, but we`re ready for it, we`re excited."

The Wolverines take on the Cardinals Sunday at 12:10pm.