GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's an evening filled with great food and drinks, for a great cause.

Monday, March 20th marks the 5th annual event for the Humane Society of West Michigan which will be raising funds for their animals and finding them forever homes.

The event is happening at DeVos Place at 6:00pm in the Steelcase Ballroom.

Tickets are on sale only at the door as of Saturday morning for $100.

