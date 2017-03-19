× Police ID teen killed in highway rollover crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a teen girl killed and two other teens injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 131 early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. when a vehicle heading southbound on U.S. 131 lost control near mile marker 62, left the roadway and rolled through a fence and a ditch before coming to a rest on 12th Street.

Sunday night, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office identified the 15-year-old passenger killed as Alexis Danielle Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids.

Police said Brown-Johnson was one of two passengers in the backseat not wearing seat belts. She was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

A second passenger in the back seat is identified by police as 17-year-old Bianca Monet Bland of Grand Rapids. Police said she suffered minor injuries.

The driver was wearing her seat belt and was not injured, while a 19-year-old passenger in the front seat was belted and suffered very minor injuries. Police identified the front seat passenger as Taliyah N. Zziwambazza of Kentwood.

The driver of the car, who is only being identified as a 20-year-old from Grand Rapids, is being investigated for possibly driving while under the influence, police said.

She is being held at the Allegan County Correctional Facility awaiting a review of blood results from the Michigan State Police Lab by the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.