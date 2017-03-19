‘The students loved it’: GRPD Lieutenant becomes leprechaun for students on St. Patrick’s Day

WYOMING, Mich. — Students at West Elementary School in Wyoming had a special guest visit to their classrooms on St. Patrick’s Day.

Grand Rapids Police Lt. Pat Merrill ditched the blue for the green and payed students a visit dressed as a leprechaun.

He treated the kids with a bucket of gold and chocolate coins.

“The students loved it but I’m sure Lt. Merrill enjoyed it even more,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

