‘The students loved it’: GRPD Lieutenant becomes leprechaun for students on St. Patrick’s Day
WYOMING, Mich. — Students at West Elementary School in Wyoming had a special guest visit to their classrooms on St. Patrick’s Day.
Grand Rapids Police Lt. Pat Merrill ditched the blue for the green and payed students a visit dressed as a leprechaun.
He treated the kids with a bucket of gold and chocolate coins.
“The students loved it but I’m sure Lt. Merrill enjoyed it even more,” according to the department’s Facebook page.