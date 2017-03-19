× Woman robbed at gunpoint while using ATM in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek warning you to be vigilant after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while trying to take money from the ATM at the Omni Credit Union on Roosevelt Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim says she was held at gunpoint at the ATM until she withdrew money and the suspects forced their way inside her car.

The two then jumped out of the car at Gardinia Street near Hubert Street and fled on foot.

It is not clear if the victim was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or silent observer.