Woman robbed at gunpoint while using ATM in Battle Creek

Posted 3:41 AM, March 19, 2017, by
Crime-robbery-police-tape

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek warning you to be vigilant after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while trying to take money from the ATM at the Omni Credit Union on Roosevelt Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim says she was held at gunpoint at the ATM until she withdrew money and the suspects forced their way inside her car.

The two then jumped out of the car at Gardinia Street near Hubert Street and fled on foot.

It is not clear if the victim was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or silent observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s