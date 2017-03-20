Police: Teen killed in shooting at house party

Posted 8:18 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41PM, March 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday on the city's southeast side.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Franklin Street.

Police say the shooting happened during a house party. GRPD Sgt John Wittkowski says after the shot was fired, most of the people at the party ran away.

There was one other person inside the apartment with the victim. Police say they're interviewing that person to determine what happened.

No other injuries have been reported.

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    Aren’t we glad we didn’t waste the money our chief of police want to spend on shot spotter. Now that the good people that live in the area has started calling the police and trying to take their neighborhood back from the thugs.

    When you see something suspicious call the police, don’t wait to hear the gun shot.

    Reply