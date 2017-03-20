Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

Authorities: High speed factor in deadly crash into Kalamazoo River

March 20, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say high speed was factor in a crash into the Kalamazoo River in southern Michigan that left two men dead.

The crash happened early Friday in Battle Creek. The vehicle flipped and floated down the river to near the Washington Street bridge. Police say a sergeant was on patrol when he saw a flash of light, crash debris and a vehicle floating.

Police identified the dead as 31-year-old driver Marcus Parsons and 30-year-old passenger Deshauta Marshall. Both were from Battle Creek.

The crash happened near where a car went into the river March 4. That vehicle floated away, prompting days of searching. It was found later by a fisherman. Police say they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn’t found.

