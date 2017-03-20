× Belding school board unanimously approves the Black Knight as new mascot

BELDING, Mich. –It’s official: the new Belding High School mascot will be the Black Knights.

The Belding school board unanimously approved the mascot at a meeting Monday night. The school decided to change their mascot from the ‘Redskins’ after several discussions and debates because the mascot was seen as offensive.

The Black Knight mascot was decided upon after students and the community submitted their opinions on what the new mascot should be. They used the following image as a mock-up for an assembly; the school will be working with graphic designers to create the new logo and branding elements.

The new mascot will start to be used at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year.