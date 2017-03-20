Best apps to buy and sell used items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first day of Spring, which means it's time to get started on Spring Cleaning. So instead of tossing all of those clothes and collectibles pilled up in the corner, why not make some cash? Here's a few apps that can help you make a profit on your unwanted items.

ThredUp

Looking for a place to get rid of clothes you don't wear anymore? Before donating them to Goodwill or Salvation Army, see if you can make some cash on those clothes with ThredUp.

ThredUp is the world's largest online fashion resale shop, with over 25,000 brands and sold up to 90 percent off the retail prices. They have top name brands like White House Black Market and Banana Republic, to brands everybody loves like Old Navy.

When you want to sell your clothes, just order a clean out kit from the app, fill it up with gently used clothes, and send it back to them. ThredUp will then list your items and pay you for your clothes.

LetGo

Easily make money selling stuff you never use and greater deals on what you need with LetGo!

With all kinds of items like electronics, games, clothes, cars, furniture, home decor, and more, it's a great way to buy and sell locally.

Take a picture of the item you want to sell, and LetGo's artificial intelligence will auto-title and categorize your items, listing your item online within seconds.

LetGo also shows great deals near your location, or you can search for items by name or category.

The bonus is, if you're selling, you get to keep all the profit! However you'll have to meet the buyer or seller in person to make the exchange.

OfferUp

Meeting someone in person to make an item exchange can be scary and uncomfortable. If you want to know more about who's buying or selling stuff, OfferUp is the app to use.

Just like LetGo, it has great deals on clothes, furniture, electronics, kids toys, and anything else you might find at a garage sale or thrift store. The difference is, you can take a look at who you're selling or buying from through reputation features on the app.

Other users leave reviews of their experience with the seller, so you'll know if they have a bad or good reputation through their unique seller profile page.

it's a great way to make exchanges safer, but it's a good idea to make the sale in a public setting.

Good luck, and happy shopping!