Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

Creative DIY fruit baskets for your home

Posted 1:26 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:25PM, March 20, 2017

Love going to the farmers market, but find yourself bringing home tons of produce that you don't know what to do with? Here's a few ways you can store all those fruits and veggies, and put them on display at the same time.

Wall Planter

Fruit doesn't always belong in the refrigerator nor do you want it cluttering up your counter. Bring the outside, inside with a tri-level wall planter! Hang it up on the wall, and it holds all those fruits and veggies perfectly.

 

Blanket Rack Veggie Stand

blanket rack to farmhouse vegetable stand, kitchen cabinets, kitchen design, organizing

Blanket racks are found in thrift stores all the time. While it might not be the style to display what it's intended for, they sure do work great to organize produce! Just take the rack, add a wire basket, add some chalk paint, and you're got a rustic display.

Bread Loaf Pan

Love these rustic wood & metal bins for the Farmer's Market!:

A rusty bread pan's days of making loaves is over, but don't toss it out! Instead, get a few screws and a piece of barn wood. Put the pans together and now you'll have a produce organizer to hang on the wall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s