Creative DIY fruit baskets for your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love going to the farmers market, but find yourself bringing home tons of produce that you don't know what to do with? Here's a few ways you can store all those fruits and veggies, and put them on display at the same time.

Wall Planter

Fruit doesn't always belong in the refrigerator nor do you want it cluttering up your counter. Bring the outside, inside with a tri-level wall planter! Hang it up on the wall, and it holds all those fruits and veggies perfectly.

Blanket Rack Veggie Stand

Blanket racks are found in thrift stores all the time. While it might not be the style to display what it's intended for, they sure do work great to organize produce! Just take the rack, add a wire basket, add some chalk paint, and you're got a rustic display.

Bread Loaf Pan

A rusty bread pan's days of making loaves is over, but don't toss it out! Instead, get a few screws and a piece of barn wood. Put the pans together and now you'll have a produce organizer to hang on the wall.