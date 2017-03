× Deputies respond to home on 14 Mile Road

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kent County deputies have blocked off a home on 14 Mile Road.

Officials aren’t giving many details at this time, but are keeping people a distance away from the home in the 9000 block of 14 Mile Road NE.

A neighbor tells FOX 17 that his wife heard what might have been gun shots around noon.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.