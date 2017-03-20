Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

Get rid of chronic neck and back pain in time for Spring Break

Posted 11:26 AM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25AM, March 20, 2017

The first day of Spring is here, which means the weather is going to get warmer and everyone's getting ready to be outside. Make sure chronic neck and back pain aren't involved on Spring Break plans with help from Total Health Chiropractic and their DRX program.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain without surgery, injections, or pain killers.

With the DRX 9000, patients can stop suffering from:

  • Herniated and bulging discs
  • Ruptured discs
  • Degenerated discs
  • Slipped discs
  • Sciatica
  • Shooting pain in arms and legs

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first five callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $54 to learn more about what's causing pain, plus a free MRI review. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 328-6652.

