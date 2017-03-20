For more information, click here.
GR Children’s Museum celebrates Craft/Reading Month
-
Pairing crafts beers and sweets
-
Rockford Brewing Company celebrates 4 years of business
-
Here’s where you can ring in the new year in West Michigan
-
Cork Wine and Grill joining Beer Month GR
-
Harmony Hall specials and brews for Beer Month GR
-
-
GRPL celebrates African American culture in annual event today
-
deBoer Bakkerij celebrates Fat Tuesday
-
Bagpiper helps celebrate for St. Patrick’s Day
-
Admission under $2 at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum on Thrifty Thursdays
-
Harbor Humane Society preps for big winter fundraiser
-
-
Meet the 2017 American Ninja Warrior champ
-
YMCA has winter programs and incentives to keep you motivated
-
GR Comedy Tours offer up laughs and fun facts