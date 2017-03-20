GVSU hosting Dance Marathon to raise money for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students at Grand Valley State University are getting out their dancing shoes and boogy the night away for a great cause.

GVSU is hosting their first ever Dance Marathon to benefit Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Dancers will be up and moving for 12 hours through dancing, games, and more in support of children who are treated at the hospital.

The GVSU Dance Marathon will take place on Saturday, March 25 in the Grand River Room of the Kirkhof Building from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking will be available in Lot H and no parking pass will be required.

To make a donation to support this event or to learn more information about Dance Marathon, visit http://give.helendevoschildrens.org/dancemarathons.