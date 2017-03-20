Jump-start summer living at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to improve the summer cottage or maybe in the market to buy or sell a summer home? The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is making their way to Grand Rapids to help Michiganders improve their cottages and lakefront homes for the summer.

At DeVos Place, there will be over 200 vendors showing off home decor, furniture, boats, vacation spots, and more to show off the best Michigan has to offer specifically for life on the waterfront.

Activities at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show include a boat building demonstration, a sand castle building competition, and a Lakefront Marketplace full of food, games, cottage decor, and more.

On Friday and Saturday, they'll be hosting a Dock Party where visitors can get a taste of warm sandy Michigan beaches inside DeVos Place before summer begins.

The event isn't exclusively for cottage or lakefront home owners, there will also be vendors that can help visitors find a cottage to buy or rent for the summer.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will be from March 24-26. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids under 14, and kids 5 and under get in for free.

For more information on show times and vendors, click here.