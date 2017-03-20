Man wanted for allegedly stealing wallet from baby stroller at local mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Grandville Police and Silent Observer are asking for help in finding the man suspected of stealing a wallet from a baby stroller at the RiverTown Crossings Mall.

Police say the theft happened on March 13. The suspect then used several of the victim’s credit and debit cards at Meijer, Walmart, McDonald’s and a Marathon gas station. In total, the suspect racked up purchases of over $478.

Surveillance photos show the suspect and his car.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or contact them on their Facebook page below. A reward is being offered on this or any other 50 Caught in the Act crimes on the Silent Observer website.