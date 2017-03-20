Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The University of Michigan has made it into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

With a minute left, Michigan was up by four, but a sloppy in-bounds pass reduced it to just two. The Wolverines answered right back, and after some Louisville fouls, U of M wins the game with a final score of 73-69.

Michigan State University wasn't so lucky, they lost to Kansas 90-70.

2. The annual Paws, Claws, and Corks event for the Humane Society of West Michigan is tonight.

There will be food, wine, auctions, and more at DeVos Place to raise money for Humane Society of West Michigan. Some of the auction packages include trips, sports memorabilia, and wine.

Last year's event brought in $163,000.

Tickets will be available at the door until they run out. The event starts at 6 p.m.

3. Looks like Siri has some competition, because Alexa from Amazon is coming to iPhone.

Amazon announced that it will bring Alexa to the iPhone through its official app.

Customers will be able to utilize Alexa in nearly every way through smart home appliances like asking about the weather, news, and help with shopping.

Alexa is set to debut on the Amazon app this week, but only for iPhones. There has been no word on when or whether it will be added to Android phones.

4. The classic Monopoly pieces are gone, and have been replaced with new pieces for an upcoming version of the game.

Online voting opened in January for fans to choose which eight tokens should appear in the game.

A golden T-rex, a rubber ducky, and a penguin will join five classic ones: the Scottie dog, hat, race car, cat, and battleship.

The boot, wheelbarrow, and thimble didn't make the cut.

The new version of monopoly is set to hit stores this fall.

5. It's the first official day of Spring, and Dairy Queen is celebrating with free ice cream.

At their participating non-mall locations, customers can get a free small vanilla cone.

There are stand alone shops in West Michigan including locations on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, West Shore Drive in Holland, and Washington Street in Greenville.

Be sure to call ahead of time to make sure they're participating.