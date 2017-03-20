Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery at Battle Creek ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint Saturday night while she was withdrawing money from an ATM.

"She was approached by what we believe to be two black males with handguns," said Det. Sgt. Troy Gilleylen with the Battle Creek Police Department. "The males pointed the firearms at her, demanding that she take more money out of the ATM machine, which she did comply."

The incident happened at the Omni Credit Union on Roosevelt Avenue at about 10:00pm Saturday.

The woman told police she was in her vehicle when the men startled her, pointed a gun at her head and demanded that she withdraw more cash. She did, taking out about $150. They then ordered her to unlock her car doors and they got inside. They ordered her to drive them to a wooded area near Gardenia and Hubert Streets, where they jumped out of her car and left.

The woman immediately called police.

"Officers did use a K9 to track to an area," said Det. Sgt. Gilleylen. "At this time we are currently doing some investigating, trying to work on leads as far as suspects."

Police said they've reviewed surveillance video and confirm that they are looking for two suspects. The video has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at (269) 966-3305 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.