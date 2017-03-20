Pursuit that started in Michigan ends with suspects crashing in Indiana

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — A police pursuit that began in Michigan ended down in Indiana Sunday night, with the suspects crashing their vehicle and getting taken into police custody.

At approximately 7:15 p.m.,Troopers with the Michigan State Police attempted to stop a speeding Dodge Neon on S. Kalamazoo St. near Indian Prairie Rd. in White Pigeon, but the driver sped off.

The pursuit eventually made it to southbound US-131 and continued into Indiana. The driver of the Neon made it to State Road 120, where an officer with the Bristol Police Department successfully used stop sticks to pop the suspect’s tires. However, the driver was able to continue at dangerously high speeds.

Eventually, the driver lost control when trying to turn onto a dead-end road and crashed. The alleged driver and passenger, both residents of Indiana, were arrested. The 1999 Dodge Neon was stolen out of Lagrange County.