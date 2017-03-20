Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys have been recovered

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

(CNN) — Tom Brady’s missing jerseys from Super Bowl LI and XLIX have been found, the NFL said Monday.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” an NFL statement said.

According to the league, the jerseys were recovered through the cooperation with the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.

In the locker room following the New England Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Brady noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after he said he had put it in his bag. The estimated value of the jersey is $500,000, according to a police report released in February by the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the jersey was traced to Mexico and that it was recovered with the “help of FBI and Mexican authorities.”

No other details were released about the recovery, which also netted the jersey Brady wore in 2015 to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, which took place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL referred additional questions to the FBI, citing the ongoing investigation. The FBI is not commenting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time, the most all time, in his victory over the Falcons.

